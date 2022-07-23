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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 103b
Chapter 17, Problem 103b

Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation that shows how the cation acts as an acid. b. Na+

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1
Identify the cation in question: Na^+.
Recall that Na^+ is the cation of a strong base, NaOH.
Understand that cations from strong bases, like Na^+, are typically pH-neutral because they do not react with water to form H^+ ions.
Conclude that Na^+ is pH-neutral and does not act as an acid in water.
No equation is needed since Na^+ does not act as an acid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidic Cations

Acidic cations are positively charged ions that can donate protons (H+) in solution, thereby lowering the pH. These cations typically arise from weak bases or metal ions that can hydrolyze in water, forming acidic solutions. Understanding the nature of the cation and its ability to interact with water is crucial for determining its acidity.
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pH-Neutral Cations

pH-neutral cations do not significantly affect the pH of a solution. They are usually derived from strong bases and do not hydrolyze in water to produce H+ ions. Sodium ion (Na+) is a prime example, as it comes from the strong base sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and remains neutral in solution.
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Hydrolysis Reactions

Hydrolysis reactions involve the reaction of a cation with water, leading to the formation of an acid or a base. In the case of acidic cations, this reaction results in the release of H+ ions, which can be represented by an equation. Understanding hydrolysis is essential for predicting the behavior of cations in aqueous solutions.
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