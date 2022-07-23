Neutralization Reactions

Neutralization reactions occur when an acid reacts with a base to form water and a salt. In the context of a buffer, when an acid is added, the weak base (NH3) will react with the hydrogen ions (H+) from the acid, effectively neutralizing it. Conversely, when a base is added, the conjugate acid (NH4+) will react with the hydroxide ions (OH-) to maintain the pH.