Molar Solubility

Molar solubility is the number of moles of a solute that can dissolve in one liter of solution at a given temperature. It is a crucial measure in determining how much of a compound can be present in a saturated solution. In this context, the molar solubility of Ag₂SO₃ is given as 1.55×10⁻⁵ M, which indicates the maximum concentration of the compound that can dissolve in water.