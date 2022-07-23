Refer to the Ksp values in Table 18.2 to calculate the molar solubility of each compound in pure water. a. AgBr
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. BaCrO4; molar solubility = 1.08⨉10-5 M
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Key Concepts
Molar Solubility
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
Dissolution Equilibrium
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. b. Ag2SO3; molar solubility = 1.55⨉10-5 M c. Pd(SCN)2; molar solubility = 2.22⨉10-8 M
Consider the compounds with the generic formulas listed and their corresponding molar solubilities in pure water. Which compound has the smallest value of Ksp? a. AX; molar solubility = 1.35⨉10-4 M b. AX2; molar solubility = 2.25⨉10-4 M c. A2X; molar solubility = 1.75⨉10-4 M
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. MX; molar solubility = 3.27⨉10-11 M
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. c. Ag2CrO4
Two compounds with general formulas AX and AX2 have Ksp = 1.5⨉10-5. Which of the two compounds has the higher molar solubility?