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Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.18 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 96a
Chapter 18, Problem 96a

Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. BaCrO4; molar solubility = 1.08⨉10-5 M

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1
Identify the dissolution equation for BaCrO_4: BaCrO_4(s) \(\rightleftharpoons\) Ba^{2+}(aq) + CrO_4^{2-}(aq).
Recognize that the molar solubility of BaCrO_4 is given as 1.08 \(\times\) 10^{-5} M, which means [Ba^{2+}] = 1.08 \(\times\) 10^{-5} M and [CrO_4^{2-}] = 1.08 \(\times\) 10^{-5} M at equilibrium.
Write the expression for the solubility product constant (K_{sp}): K_{sp} = [Ba^{2+}][CrO_4^{2-}].
Substitute the equilibrium concentrations into the K_{sp} expression: K_{sp} = (1.08 \(\times\) 10^{-5})(1.08 \(\times\) 10^{-5}).
Calculate the value of K_{sp} by multiplying the concentrations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Solubility

Molar solubility is the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a given volume of solvent at a specific temperature, expressed in moles per liter (M). It provides a quantitative measure of how much of a compound can be present in solution before reaching saturation. Understanding molar solubility is essential for calculating the solubility product constant (Ksp) of sparingly soluble salts.
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Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the dissolution of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It is defined as the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced dissolution equation. Ksp provides insight into the extent to which a compound can dissolve in water and is crucial for predicting precipitation reactions.
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Dissolution Equilibrium

Dissolution equilibrium refers to the dynamic balance between the solid phase of a solute and its ions in solution. For a compound like BaCrO4, the dissolution can be represented by a chemical equation where the solid dissociates into its constituent ions. At equilibrium, the rate of dissolution equals the rate of precipitation, allowing for the calculation of Ksp based on the concentrations of the ions in solution.
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Refer to the Ksp values in Table 18.2 to calculate the molar solubility of each compound in pure water. a. AgBr

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Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. b. Ag2SO3; molar solubility = 1.55⨉10-5 M c. Pd(SCN)2; molar solubility = 2.22⨉10-8 M

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Textbook Question

Consider the compounds with the generic formulas listed and their corresponding molar solubilities in pure water. Which compound has the smallest value of Ksp? a. AX; molar solubility = 1.35⨉10-4 M b. AX2; molar solubility = 2.25⨉10-4 M c. A2X; molar solubility = 1.75⨉10-4 M

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Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. MX; molar solubility = 3.27⨉10-11 M

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Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. c. Ag2CrO4

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Textbook Question

Two compounds with general formulas AX and AX2 have Ksp = 1.5⨉10-5. Which of the two compounds has the higher molar solubility?

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