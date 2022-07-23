Textbook Question
Referring to Table 18.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each acid with a strong base. a. HF
Referring to Table 18.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each acid with a strong base. a. HF
Refer to the Ksp values in Table 18.2 to calculate the molar solubility of each compound in pure water. a. AgBr
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. MX; molar solubility = 3.27⨉10-11 M
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. c. Ag2CrO4
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. a. BaSO4
Referring to Table 17.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each base with a strong acid. a. CH3NH2