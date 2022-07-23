Skip to main content
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.18 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 93a
Chapter 18, Problem 93a

Refer to the Ksp values in Table 18.2 to calculate the molar solubility of each compound in pure water. a. AgBr

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dissolution equation for AgBr: \(\text{AgBr (s)} \rightleftharpoons \text{Ag}^+ (aq) + \text{Br}^- (aq)\).
Write the expression for the solubility product constant (\(K_{sp}\)) for AgBr: \(K_{sp} = [\text{Ag}^+][\text{Br}^-]\).
Let the molar solubility of AgBr be \(s\) mol/L. At equilibrium, \([\text{Ag}^+] = s\) and \([\text{Br}^-] = s\).
Substitute the equilibrium concentrations into the \(K_{sp}\) expression: \(K_{sp} = s \times s = s^2\).
Solve for \(s\) by taking the square root of the \(K_{sp}\) value: \(s = \sqrt{K_{sp}}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that quantifies the solubility of a sparingly soluble ionic compound. It is defined as the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced dissolution equation. For example, for AgBr, Ksp = [Ag+][Br-]. Understanding Ksp is essential for calculating the molar solubility of compounds in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Solubility Product Constant

Molar Solubility

Molar solubility refers to the maximum concentration of a solute that can dissolve in a solvent at equilibrium, typically expressed in moles per liter (mol/L). It is directly related to Ksp, as the molar solubility can be derived from the Ksp expression by substituting the concentrations of the ions in terms of the solubility. This concept is crucial for determining how much of a compound can dissolve in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:13
Molar Solubility Example

Dissolution Equilibrium

Dissolution equilibrium describes the dynamic balance between the solid phase of a solute and its ions in solution. When a solid ionic compound dissolves, it dissociates into its constituent ions, and the rate of dissolution equals the rate of precipitation at equilibrium. This concept is fundamental for understanding how Ksp and molar solubility relate to the behavior of ionic compounds in solution.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. b. Ag2SO3; molar solubility = 1.55⨉10-5 M c. Pd(SCN)2; molar solubility = 2.22⨉10-8 M

859
views
Textbook Question

Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. BaCrO4; molar solubility = 1.08⨉10-5 M

1045
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. b. PbBr2

339
views
Textbook Question

Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. MX; molar solubility = 3.27⨉10-11 M

479
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. c. Ag2CrO4

712
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. a. BaSO4

927
views