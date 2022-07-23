Molar Solubility

Molar solubility refers to the maximum concentration of a solute that can dissolve in a solvent at equilibrium, typically expressed in moles per liter (mol/L). It is directly related to Ksp, as the molar solubility can be derived from the Ksp expression by substituting the concentrations of the ions in terms of the solubility. This concept is crucial for determining how much of a compound can dissolve in water.