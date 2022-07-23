Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a dimensionless value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is related to the Gibbs free energy change by the equation ΔG° = -RT ln(K), where R is the universal gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. A K value less than 1 indicates that reactants are favored at equilibrium, which correlates with a positive ΔG°, suggesting the reaction is not spontaneous under standard conditions.