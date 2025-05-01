H 2 reacts with the halogens (X 2 ) according to the reaction: H 2 (g) + X 2 (g) → 2 HX(g) where X 2 can be Cl 2 , Br 2 , or I 2 . Use the thermodynamic data in Appendix IIB to calculate ΔH°, ΔS°, ΔG°, and K p for the reaction between hydrogen and each of the three halogens. Which reaction is most spontaneous? Least spontaneous? What is the main factor responsible for the difference in the spontaneity of the three reactions? Does higher temperature make the reactions more spontaneous or less spontaneous?