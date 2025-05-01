Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a dimensionless value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. It is derived from the standard Gibbs free energy change (∆Gr°) using the relationship ∆Gr° = -RTln(K). A larger K value indicates a greater tendency for the reaction to favor products, while a smaller K suggests a preference for reactants. Understanding K is essential for predicting the direction of the reaction under varying conditions.