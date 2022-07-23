Chapter 2, Problem 122
A pure titanium cube has an edge length of 2.78 in. How many titanium atoms does it contain? Titanium has a density of 4.50 g/cm3.
Video transcript
A penny has a thickness of approximately 1.0 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of pennies one on top of the other on Earth's surface, how far would the stack extend (in km)? [For comparison, the sun is about 150 million km from Earth and the nearest star (Proxima Centauri) is about 40 trillion km from Earth.]
Consider the stack of pennies in the previous problem. How much money (in dollars) would this represent? If this money were equally distributed among the world's population of 7.0 billion people, how much would each person receive? Would each person be a millionaire? A billionaire? A trillionaire?
The mass of an average blueberry is 0.75 g and the mass of an automobile is 2.0 * 103 kg. Find the number of automobiles whose total mass is the same as 1.0 mol of blueberries.
A pure copper sphere has a radius of 0.935 in. How many copper atoms does it contain? [The volume of a sphere is (4>3)pr3 and the density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3.]
What is the edge length (in cm) of a titanium cube that contains 2.55 * 1024 titanium atoms? The density of titanium is 4.50 g/cm3.
Boron has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of boron-10 is 10.01294 amu and the mass of boron-11 is 11.00931 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.