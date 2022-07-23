Chapter 2, Problem 84

An element has four naturally occurring isotopes with the masses and natural abundances given here. Find the atomic mass of the element and identify it. Isotope Mass (amu) Abundance (%) 1 135.90714 0.19 2 137.90599 0.25 3 139.90543 88.43 4 141.90924 11.13

