Chapter 2, Problem 87
Use the mass spectrum of europium to determine the atomic mass of europium.
Video transcript
An element has four naturally occurring isotopes with the masses and natural abundances given here. Find the atomic mass of the element and identify it. Isotope Mass (amu) Abundance (%) 1 135.90714 0.19 2 137.90599 0.25 3 139.90543 88.43 4 141.90924 11.13
Bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes (Br-79 and Br-81) and has an atomic mass of 79.904 amu. The mass of Br-81 is 80.9163 amu, and its natural abundance is 49.31%. Calculate the mass and natural abundance of Br-79.
Silicon has three naturally occurring isotopes (Si-28, Si-29, and Si-30). The mass and natural abundance of Si-28 are 27.9769 amu and 92.2%, respectively. The mass and natural abundance of Si-29 are 28.9765 amu and 4.67%, respectively. Find the mass and natural abundance of Si-30.
Use the mass spectrum of rubidium to determine the atomic mass of rubidium.
How many sulfur atoms are there in 5.52 mol of sulfur?
A gold sample contains 4.65×1024 gold atoms. How many moles of gold does the sample contain?