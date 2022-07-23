Skip to main content
Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 37d
Chapter 21, Problem 37d

Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. d. Sn-134

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of the element Sn (Tin), which is 50.
Determine the number of neutrons in Sn-134 by subtracting the atomic number from the mass number: 134 - 50 = 84 neutrons.
Check the neutron-to-proton (N/Z) ratio: N = 84, Z = 50, so N/Z = 84/50.
Compare the N/Z ratio to the stability range for medium-sized nuclei, which is typically around 1 to 1.5.
Consider the magic numbers, which are numbers of protons or neutrons that confer extra stability to the nucleus. Check if 50 (protons) or 84 (neutrons) is a magic number.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Stability

Nuclear stability refers to the ability of a nucleus to remain intact without undergoing radioactive decay. Stable nuclides have a balanced ratio of protons to neutrons, which helps to counteract the repulsive forces between protons. Generally, nuclides with a neutron-to-proton ratio close to 1:1 are more likely to be stable, while those with significantly higher or lower ratios tend to be unstable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:29
Band of Stability: Nuclear Fission

Isotopes and Nuclides

Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. Each isotope of an element is referred to as a nuclide, which is characterized by its mass number (total number of protons and neutrons). Understanding the specific isotopes of an element, such as Sn-134, is crucial for assessing their stability and potential for decay.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes

Decay Modes

Decay modes are the processes by which unstable nuclides transform into more stable forms, often resulting in the emission of radiation. Common decay modes include alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay. The likelihood of a nuclide undergoing a specific decay mode can be influenced by its neutron-to-proton ratio and overall energy state, which are essential for predicting the stability of nuclides like Sn-134.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:01
Beta Decay
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. d. 7535Br → ____ + 0+1e

392
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. c. Ag-98

Textbook Question

Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. b. Al-34

Textbook Question

Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 23793Np → _____ + 42He

804
views
Textbook Question

Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. a. Ca-35

Textbook Question

The first six elements of the first transition series have the following number of stable isotopes:

Element Number of Stable Isotopes

Sc 1

Ti 5

V 1

Cr 3

Mn 1

Fe 4

Explain why Sc, V, and Mn each have only one stable isotope while the other elements have several.

798
views