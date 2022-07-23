Textbook Question
Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. d. Sn-134
Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. d. Sn-134
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. d. 7535Br → ____ + 0+1e
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. c. 23793Np → _____ + 42He
Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. a. Ca-35
The first six elements of the first transition series have the following number of stable isotopes:
Element Number of Stable Isotopes
Sc 1
Ti 5
V 1
Cr 3
Mn 1
Fe 4
Explain why Sc, V, and Mn each have only one stable isotope while the other elements have several.
Fill in the missing particles in each nuclear equation. b. _____ → 23392U + 0-1e