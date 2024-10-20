Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbon-14 Dating Carbon-14 dating is a radiometric dating method used to determine the age of organic materials by measuring the amount of carbon-14 they contain. Living organisms maintain a constant ratio of carbon-14 to carbon-12 while alive, but upon death, carbon-14 begins to decay at a known rate, allowing scientists to estimate the time since death based on the remaining carbon-14.

Half-Life The half-life of a radioactive isotope is the time required for half of the isotope in a sample to decay. For carbon-14, this half-life is approximately 5715 years. Understanding half-life is crucial for calculating the age of a sample, as it provides a consistent measure of decay over time.