Write the nuclear equation for the most likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. a. Ru-114 c. Zn-58 d. Ne-31
Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Chapter 21, Problem 76
If a 55-gram laboratory mouse is exposed to a dose of 20.5 rad of radiation, how much energy is absorbed by the mouse’s body?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that 1 rad is equivalent to 0.01 joules of energy absorbed per kilogram of tissue.
Calculate the mass of the mouse in kilograms by converting grams to kilograms. (55 grams = 0.055 kilograms)
Use the formula: Energy absorbed (in joules) = dose (in rads) × mass (in kg) × 0.01 J/kg per rad.
Substitute the given values into the formula: Energy absorbed = 20.5 rads × 0.055 kg × 0.01 J/kg per rad.
Perform the multiplication to find the energy absorbed in joules.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radiation Dose
Radiation dose, measured in units such as rad, quantifies the amount of energy absorbed by a material, typically biological tissue, from ionizing radiation. One rad is defined as the absorption of 100 ergs of energy per gram of tissue. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the energy absorbed by the mouse based on its mass and the radiation dose it receives.
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Units of Radiation Measurement
Energy Absorption Calculation
To determine the energy absorbed by an object from radiation, the formula used is: Energy (in ergs) = Dose (in rads) × Mass (in grams). This relationship allows for the straightforward calculation of energy absorbed by multiplying the radiation dose by the mass of the object, which in this case is the laboratory mouse.
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Gibbs Free Energy of Reactions
Unit Conversion
In scientific calculations, it is often necessary to convert units to ensure consistency and accuracy. For example, while energy may be expressed in ergs, it can also be converted to joules (1 erg = 10^-7 joules). Understanding unit conversion is essential for interpreting results and ensuring that calculations align with standard scientific practices.
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Conversion Factors
Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Write the nuclear equation for the most likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. b. Ra-216
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Textbook Question
Calculate the quantity of energy produced per mole of U-235 (atomic mass = 235.043922 amu) for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to produce Te-137 (atomic mass = 136.9253 amu) and Zr-97 (atomic mass = 96.910950 amu) (discussed in Problem 58).
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Textbook Question
A 75-kg human has a dose of 32.8 rad of radiation. How much energy is absorbed by the person's body? Compare this energy to the amount of energy absorbed by the person's body if he or she jumped from a chair to the floor (assume that the chair is 0.50 m from the ground and that all of the energy from the fall is absorbed by the person).
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