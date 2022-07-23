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Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 62
Chapter 21, Problem 62

Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of H-3 with H-1 to form He-4.

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Identify the reactants and products in the fusion reaction: H-3 (tritium) and H-1 (protium) are the reactants, and He-4 (helium-4) is the product.
Write the symbols for the reactants: Tritium is represented as \(^3_1\text{H}\) and protium as \(^1_1\text{H}\).
Write the symbol for the product: Helium-4 is represented as \(^4_2\text{He}\).
Ensure the conservation of mass and atomic numbers: The sum of mass numbers (top numbers) on the left should equal the sum on the right, and the same for atomic numbers (bottom numbers).
Combine the reactants and products into a balanced nuclear equation: \(^3_1\text{H} + ^1_1\text{H} \rightarrow ^4_2\text{He}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Fusion

Nuclear fusion is a process where two light atomic nuclei combine to form a heavier nucleus, releasing energy in the process. This reaction is the source of energy for stars, including the sun, and occurs under conditions of extremely high temperature and pressure. In the context of the question, the fusion of H-3 (tritium) and H-1 (protium) results in the formation of helium-4.
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Nuclear Equations

Nuclear equations represent the transformation of atomic nuclei during nuclear reactions. They show the reactants and products, including their atomic numbers and mass numbers. In writing a nuclear equation, it is essential to balance both the mass and charge to ensure conservation of nucleons and charge, which is crucial for accurately depicting the fusion process.
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Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. For example, H-3 (tritium) has two neutrons, while H-1 (protium) has none. Understanding isotopes is vital in nuclear reactions, as they can significantly influence the reaction pathways and products formed during fusion.
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Related Practice
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Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of two H-2 atoms to form He-3 and one neutron.

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Textbook Question

Rutherfordium-257 was synthesized by bombarding Cf-249 with C-12. Write the nuclear equation for this reaction.

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