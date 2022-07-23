Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 61
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 21, Problem 61

Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of two H-2 atoms to form He-3 and one neutron.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to consider the nuclear fusion of nitrogen 15 and hydrogen write the equation for the reaction. If one of the product is helium for first, let's go ahead and write out what we know. We have our nitrogen 15 which has an atomic number of seven Plus our hydrogen which has an atomic number of one. We then produce our helium four which has an atomic number of two plus an unknown particle, which we can label as X. For now with an atomic massive A and an atomic number of Z. First, let's go ahead and solve for a solving for a, we're going to take the mass numbers of our nitrogen and our hydrogen, Which are 15 and one respectively. And we're going to add those two together And make it equal to four which is our atomic mass of helium plus our unknown eh solving for a, We end up with a value of 12. Next let's go ahead and sell for Z. So we have seven from our nitrogen plus one from our hydrogen. This is going to be equal to two from our helium plus our Z. Z. comes up to a value of six. So it looks like our missing particle is going to be carbon 12. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A mammoth skeleton has a carbon-14 decay rate of 0.48 disintegration per minute per gram of carbon (0.48 dis/min • g C). When did the mammoth live? (Assume that living organisms have a carbon-14 decay rate of 15.3 dis/min • g C and that carbon- 14 has a half-life of 5715 yr.)

1433
views
Textbook Question

Write the nuclear reaction for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to form Xe-144 and Sr-90. How many neutrons are produced in the reaction?

690
views
Textbook Question

Write the nuclear reaction for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to produce Te-137 and Zr-97. How many neutrons are produced in the reaction?

821
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of H-3 with H-1 to form He-4.

730
views
Textbook Question

Rutherfordium-257 was synthesized by bombarding Cf-249 with C-12. Write the nuclear equation for this reaction.

572
views
Textbook Question

If 1.0 g of matter is converted to energy, how much energy is formed?

697
views
1
rank
1
comments