Skip to main content
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 91c
Chapter 22, Problem 91c

Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. c.
Structural formula of an ester compound for organic chemistry naming exercise.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group present in the compound. In this case, the compound contains a carbonyl group (C=O) adjacent to an oxygen atom bonded to another carbon chain, indicating it is an ester.
Determine the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom. Here, the group attached to the oxygen is a two-carbon chain (ethyl group).
Identify the acyl group (the part of the ester derived from the carboxylic acid). The acyl group here is a four-carbon chain with a methyl group on the second carbon (2-methylbutanoyl group).
Combine the names of the alkyl and acyl groups to name the ester. The name is formed by placing the alkyl group name first, followed by the acyl group name with the suffix '-ate'.
The final name of the compound is ethyl 2-methylbutanoate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, the presence of functional groups such as hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), and ester (-COO-) determines the classification of compounds and their reactivity. Identifying these groups is essential for naming and understanding the properties of organic compounds.

Types of Organic Compounds

Organic compounds can be classified into various categories based on their structure and functional groups. Common types include alkanes (single bonds), alkenes (double bonds), alkynes (triple bonds), and functionalized compounds like alcohols, ethers, aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, and esters. Recognizing these categories helps in naming compounds and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry

Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of organic compounds based on their structure and functional groups. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides rules for naming compounds, which include identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups present, and assigning appropriate suffixes and prefixes. Mastery of nomenclature is crucial for effective communication in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the products of each amine reaction. a.

82
views
Textbook Question

Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. e.

559
views
Textbook Question

List the products of each amine reaction. b.

81
views
Textbook Question

Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. d.

945
views
Textbook Question

Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. a.

1274
views
Textbook Question

Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. a.

573
views