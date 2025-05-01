Textbook Question
Name each compound. b.
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Name each compound. b.
Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. e.
Name each compound. c.
Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. d.
Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. a.
Name each compound. a.