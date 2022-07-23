Textbook Question
The hydrogen at C-1 of 1-butyne is much more acidic than the one at C-1 in 1-butene. Explain.
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The hydrogen at C-1 of 1-butyne is much more acidic than the one at C-1 in 1-butene. Explain.
Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
d.
Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
c.
Determine the products of each reaction. d.