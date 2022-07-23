Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 106
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 22, Problem 106

The hydrogen at C-1 of 1-butyne is much more acidic than the one at C-1 in 1-butene. Explain.

Structural formulas of ethyne and ethene, illustrating differences in functional groups.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today we are being asked to identify the statement that best describes why the hydrogen and methane are more acidic than the hydrogen and methane. So the correct answer is going to be be because the thin has a higher percent of S. Character than anything, recall that the higher S. Character is generally tied to a stable conjugate base for C. B. So when we do protein eight, a single hydrogen from these structures we leave behind a pair of lone pairs. And so for a thin it's going to be sp hybridized. That means that it's going to be 50% s. and 50% p. character. So that's going to have a higher S. Character compared to ethane Which will be s. p. two. And that will be about 33%. So it's going to have less s. character Going back to 18. The higher the s. character. You're going to have more stability of that conjugate base and therefore you're going to have a more acidic structure. So that's why B. Is correct. I hope this helped. And until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the products of each reaction. d.

267
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds to each name and indicate which structures can exist as stereoisomers. b. 3,5-dimethyl-2-hexene

398
views
Textbook Question

Identify the two compounds that display stereoisomerism and draw their structures. e. 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanol

475
views
Textbook Question

Write the structural formulas of three different compounds that each have the molecular formula C5H12.

1164
views