Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 75a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 75a

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given quantity: 5.94 \times 10^{20} \text{ SO}_3 \text{ molecules}.
Use Avogadro's number to convert molecules to moles. Avogadro's number is 6.022 \times 10^{23} \text{ molecules/mol}.
Calculate the number of moles of \text{SO}_3 by dividing the number of molecules by Avogadro's number.
Determine the molar mass of \text{SO}_3. The molar mass is the sum of the atomic masses of sulfur (S) and oxygen (O) from the periodic table: \text{Molar mass of } \text{SO}_3 = \text{Molar mass of S} + 3 \times \text{Molar mass of O}.
Multiply the number of moles of \text{SO}_3 by its molar mass to find the mass in grams.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Mass

Molecular mass is the sum of the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For sulfur trioxide (SO3), the molecular mass can be calculated by adding the atomic mass of sulfur (approximately 32.07 g/mol) and three times the atomic mass of oxygen (approximately 16.00 g/mol), resulting in a total molecular mass of about 80.07 g/mol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Atomic Mass

Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of particles (atoms, molecules, etc.) in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to convert between the number of molecules and the amount of substance in moles, which is essential for calculating mass from a given number of molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
Avogadro's Law

Mass Calculation from Molecules

To calculate the mass of a sample from a given number of molecules, first convert the number of molecules to moles using Avogadro's number. Then, multiply the number of moles by the molecular mass of the substance. This process provides the mass in grams, allowing for practical applications in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Molar Mass Calculation Example
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many molecules are in each sample? a. 55.9 g Cl2

Textbook Question

How many molecules are in each sample? b. 12.1 kg K2CO3

Textbook Question

How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 67.9 g H2O b. 112 mg NaPO4 c. 32.1 kg C6H12O d. 56.1 g N2

Textbook Question

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5×1025 O3 molecules

2908
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85×1019 CCl2F2 molecules c. 1 water molecule

922
views
Textbook Question

A salt crystal has a mass of 0.27 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?