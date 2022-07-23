Textbook Question
How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 67.9 g H2O b. 112 mg NaPO4 c. 32.1 kg C6H12O d. 56.1 g N2
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5×1025 O3 molecules
A salt crystal has a mass of 0.27 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?
A sugar crystal contains approximately 6.55 * 1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4 b. C2H6