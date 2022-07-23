Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. In the case of PbSO4, lead (Pb) acts as the cation, while the sulfate ion (SO4^2-) serves as the anion. Understanding the nature of ionic bonds is essential for correctly naming and identifying these compounds.

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves naming the cation first followed by the anion. For PbSO4, the lead ion is named first, and since it can have multiple oxidation states, its charge must be indicated in parentheses. The sulfate ion retains its name, leading to the full name 'lead(II) sulfate' for this compound.