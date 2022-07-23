Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 63b
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 63b

Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. SrCl2 b. SnO2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in the compound: Sn (tin) and O (oxygen).
Determine the type of compound: SnO2 is an ionic compound because it consists of a metal (tin) and a non-metal (oxygen).
Identify the oxidation state of the metal: Tin (Sn) can have multiple oxidation states, so we need to determine which one is used in SnO2.
Calculate the oxidation state of tin: Oxygen typically has an oxidation state of -2. Since there are two oxygen atoms, the total oxidation state for oxygen is -4. To balance this, tin must have an oxidation state of +4.
Name the compound: Use the metal name followed by the oxidation state in Roman numerals in parentheses, and then the non-metal with an 'ide' ending. The name is 'Tin(IV) oxide'.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are named based on the cation and anion they contain. The cation is named first, followed by the anion. For metals that can form more than one charge, such as tin (Sn), the charge must be indicated using Roman numerals in parentheses. In the case of SnO2, tin is the cation and oxide is the anion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Oxide Ions

Oxide ions are negatively charged ions formed when oxygen gains two electrons, resulting in O2-. In ionic compounds, oxide typically pairs with metals to form stable compounds. Understanding the charge of oxide is crucial for correctly naming compounds like SnO2, where the oxide ion's charge influences the overall charge balance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Oxidation Numbers in Ions

Determining Oxidation States

The oxidation state of an element in a compound indicates the degree of oxidation or reduction it has undergone. In SnO2, the oxidation state of oxygen is -2. To maintain charge neutrality, the oxidation state of tin must be +4, leading to the name tin(IV) oxide. Recognizing how to calculate oxidation states is essential for proper nomenclature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Determining Oxidation Numbers
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name each acid. a. HCl(aq)

904
views
Textbook Question

Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq) c. H2SO4(aq)

1423
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid b. hydrobromic acid c. sulfurous acid

1011
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. P2S5

571
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. d. HC2H3O2(aq)

384
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. KClO3 b. I2O5 c. PbSO4

497
views