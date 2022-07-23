Chapter 3, Problem 85

The iodide ion is a dietary mineral essential to good nutrition. In countries where potassium iodide is added to salt, iodine deficiency (or goiter) has been almost completely eliminated. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for iodine is 150 mg/day. How much potassium iodide (76.45% I) should you consume if you want to meet the RDA?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked