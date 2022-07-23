Chapter 3, Problem 85
The iodide ion is a dietary mineral essential to good nutrition. In countries where potassium iodide is added to salt, iodine deficiency (or goiter) has been almost completely eliminated. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for iodine is 150 mg/day. How much potassium iodide (76.45% I) should you consume if you want to meet the RDA?
Iron in the earth is in the form of iron ore. Common ores include Fe2O3 (hematite), Fe3O4 (magnetite), and FeCO3 (siderite). Calculate the mass percent composition of iron for each of these iron ores. Which ore has the highest iron content?
Silver chloride, often used in silver plating, contains 75.27% Ag by mass. Calculate the mass of silver chloride required to plate 123 mg of pure silver.
Copper(II) fluoride contains 37.42% F by mass. Calculate the mass of fluorine (in g) in 23.8 g of copper(II) fluoride.
The American Dental Association recommends that an adult female should consume 3.0 mg of fluoride (F-) per day to prevent tooth decay. If the fluoride is consumed in the form of sodium fluoride (45.24% F), what amount of sodium fluoride contains the recommended amount of fluoride?
