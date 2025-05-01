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Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 113
Chapter 3, Problem 113

Write the formula based on the name, or the name based on the formula, for each hydrocarbon. a. propane b. CH3CH2CH3 c. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 d. octane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of hydrocarbon: alkanes, alkenes, or alkynes. In this case, all are alkanes, which are saturated hydrocarbons with single bonds.
For part (a), 'propane' is an alkane with the prefix 'prop-' indicating three carbon atoms. The formula is C_3H_8.
For part (b), the formula CH_3CH_2CH_3 represents a linear chain of three carbon atoms, which corresponds to 'propane'.
For part (c), the formula CH_3CH_2CH_2CH_2CH_3 represents a linear chain of five carbon atoms, which corresponds to 'pentane'.
For part (d), 'octane' is an alkane with the prefix 'oct-' indicating eight carbon atoms. The formula is C_8H_18.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. They can be classified into aliphatic (straight or branched chains) and aromatic (ring structures) hydrocarbons. Understanding the structure of hydrocarbons is essential for deriving their names and formulas, as the arrangement of carbon atoms determines the compound's properties and classification.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For hydrocarbons, the naming convention involves identifying the longest carbon chain and using prefixes (like 'prop-' for three carbons and 'oct-' for eight) along with suffixes that indicate the type of bonds (like '-ane' for single bonds). This standardized approach ensures clarity and consistency in chemical communication.
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Rules for Naming Alkanes

Structural Formulas

Structural formulas represent the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how the atoms are connected. For hydrocarbons, structural formulas can be written in expanded form (showing all bonds) or condensed form (simplifying the representation). Understanding structural formulas is crucial for translating between names and formulas, as they provide insight into the molecular structure and help identify isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A drop of water has a volume of approximately 0.05 mL. How many water molecules does it contain? The density of water is 1.0 g/cm3.

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Textbook Question

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC≡CH

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Textbook Question

Tartaric acid is the white, powdery substance that coats tart candies such as Sour Patch Kids. Combustion analysis of a 12.01-g sample of tartaric acid—which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen—produces 14.08 g CO2 and 4.32 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of tartaric acid.

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