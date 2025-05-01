IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For hydrocarbons, the naming convention involves identifying the longest carbon chain and using prefixes (like 'prop-' for three carbons and 'oct-' for eight) along with suffixes that indicate the type of bonds (like '-ane' for single bonds). This standardized approach ensures clarity and consistency in chemical communication.