Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases can accept protons. The strength of an acid is determined by its ability to dissociate in water, producing H+ ions. Understanding the properties of acids and bases is fundamental in identifying and naming them. Recommended video: Guided course 02:00 02:00 Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Strong Acids Strong acids are those that completely dissociate in water, releasing all of their protons. Hydroiodic acid (HI) is a strong acid, meaning it ionizes fully in aqueous solution. Recognizing strong acids helps in predicting their behavior in chemical reactions and their naming conventions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration