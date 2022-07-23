Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 59a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 59a

Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)

Verified step by step guidance
1
1. Identify the type of acid. In this case, HI(aq) is a binary acid because it consists of two elements: hydrogen and iodine.
2. For binary acids, the name starts with 'hydro-', followed by the root of the nonmetal's name, and ends with '-ic acid'.
3. The nonmetal in this acid is iodine. The root of 'iodine' is 'iod'.
4. Therefore, the name of the acid HI(aq) is 'hydroiodic acid'.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases can accept protons. The strength of an acid is determined by its ability to dissociate in water, producing H+ ions. Understanding the properties of acids and bases is fundamental in identifying and naming them.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:00
Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Strong Acids

Strong acids are those that completely dissociate in water, releasing all of their protons. Hydroiodic acid (HI) is a strong acid, meaning it ionizes fully in aqueous solution. Recognizing strong acids helps in predicting their behavior in chemical reactions and their naming conventions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration

Nomenclature of Acids

The nomenclature of acids involves specific rules for naming based on their composition. Binary acids, like HI, are named using the prefix 'hydro-' followed by the root of the nonmetal and the suffix '-ic.' This systematic approach is essential for accurately identifying and naming various acids in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:03
Binary Acids
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name each molecular compound. d. NO

1009
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each molecular compound. a. phosphorus trichloride b. chlorine monoxide c. disulfur tetrafluoride

922
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each molecular compound. d. phosphorus pentafluoride

731
views
Textbook Question

Name each acid. a. HCl(aq)

904
views
Textbook Question

Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq) c. H2SO4(aq)

1423
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid b. hydrobromic acid c. sulfurous acid

1011
views