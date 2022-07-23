Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 79a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 79a

Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So here we asked to identify the percentage by mass of carbon in calcium carbonate, recall that the mass percent is the mass of the element. If I buy the mass of the compound Times 100%,, so the mass percent of carbon, It's 12.011 divide by the mass of calcium carbonate. They have 40.07, 8 Plus 12. plus three, 15.999. We're gonna get 100 .09 g Times 100%. And this gives us 12%. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85 * 1019 CCl2F2 molecules

922
views
Textbook Question

A salt crystal has a mass of 0.27 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?

Textbook Question

A sugar crystal contains approximately 6.55 * 1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?

Textbook Question

Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. c. C2H2

441
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. d. C2H5Cl

610
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O

677
views
1
rank