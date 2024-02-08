Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
Chapter 4, Problem 76

An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and CO2 from Fe2O3 and CO. Determine the mass of Fe2O3 required to form 910 kg of iron. Determine the amount of CO2 that forms in this process.

Hello everyone. Today, we have the following problem. An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and carbon dioxide from ferrous oxide and carbon monoxide determine the mass of the ferrous oxide required to form 910 kg of iron, determine the amount of carbon dioxide that forms in this process. So if we were to write out the equation for this reaction, we would have our ferrous oxide which is a solid reacting with our carbon monoxide, which is a gas to form the fallen. We would have our iron which is a solid and then we would have our carbon dioxide which is a gas. So we see that it is already balanced. So we can proceed with the second part of our question. So to find the mass of our ferrous oxide, we start out with what we were given which was 910 kg. However, we will convert this 1st 2 g and we simply use the conversion factor that 1 kg is equal to 10 to the third grams to get 9.1 times 10 to the fifth grams of iron. Now we can multiply by the molar mass, which states that one mole of iron is equal to 55.845 g. From that conversion, we can then multiply by the multiple ratio between iron and and ferrous oxide in that when we had our reaction and we, we reacted one mole of our ferrous oxide. If we look at the subscript of the iron, we see that it is two. That means we used two moles of iron. In that process, we then can finally use the molar mass of our ferrous oxide and convert back to our kilograms. And so we do that. And so to do that, we first multiply by the molar mass which is one mole of our ferrous oxide multiplied by the molar mass which is 160 g. And then we can multiply back to fine grams with the conversion factor that 10 rates to the power of 3 g is equal to 1 kg. When our units cancel out, we end up with a mass of 1.3 times 10 to the third kilograms of our ferris oxy. Now we can find them all. I could find the mass of our carbon dioxide. We also use what we were given which was 9.1 times 10 to the fifth grams of iron. We multiply by the same molar mass of iron, which is one mole of iron is equal to the 55 points, 8 4 5 g. And then we multiply by a multiple ratio this time using moles of iron to carbon dioxide. So once again, we had two moles of iron involved in the process. And for carbon dioxide, we would actually have three moles of this. We then multiply by the same conversion factor to get back to kilograms, which is 10 race 10 erase the power of 3 g is equal to 1 kg. And then we should also include our molar mass of carbon dioxide which states that one mole is equal to 44 0.01 g. When our units canceled out, we will get a mass of 1.08 times 10 to the negative 3 kg of carbon dioxide. And if you look at wa as we see the tra B best reflects this overall, I hope is helped. And until next time.
