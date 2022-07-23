Chapter 4, Problem 75

The reaction of NH 3 and O2 forms NO and water. The NO can be used to convert P 4 to P 4 O 6 , forming N 2 in the process. The P 4 O 6 can be treated with water to form H 3 PO 3 , which forms PH 3 and H 3 PO 4 when heated. Find the mass of PH 3 that forms from the reaction of 1.00 g of NH 3 .

