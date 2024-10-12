Chapter 4, Problem 57

Urea (CH 4 N 2 O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH 3 ) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH 3 (aq) + CO 2 (aq) → CH 4 N 2 O(aq) + H 2 O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 149.4 kg of ammonia with 231.1 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 172.3 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.