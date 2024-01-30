Chapter 6, Problem 139
A gas mixture contains 75.2% nitrogen and 24.8% krypton by mass. What is the partial pressure of krypton in the mixture if the total pressure is 745 mmHg?
Video transcript
In a given diffusion apparatus, 15.0 mL of HBr gas diffuses in 1.0 min. In the same apparatus and under the same conditions, 20.3 mL of an unknown gas diffuses in 1.0 min. The unknown gas is a hydrocarbon. Find its molecular formula.
A sample of N2O3( g) has a pressure of 0.017 atm. The temperature (in K) is doubled and the N2O3 undergoes complete decomposition to NO2( g) and NO( g). Find the total pressure of the mixture of gases assuming constant volume and no additional temperature change.
A gas mixture composed of helium and argon has a density of 0.670 g>L at a 755 mmHg and 298 K. What is the composition of the mixture by volume?