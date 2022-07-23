Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 32b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 32b

Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.

(b)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to calculate the pressure of the gas inside the Mercury Nanometer, assuming the atmospheric pressure is 1.05 atmospheres. So our pressure of our gas is going to equal 1.505 atmospheres plus 400 millimeters of mercury times, one atmosphere over millimeters of mercury. And that is going to equal 1. Atmospheres. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The world record for lowest pressure (at sea level) was 652.5 mmHg recorded inside Typhoon Tip on October 12, 1979, in the western Pacific Ocean. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. b. atm

3090
views
Textbook Question

The world record for lowest pressure (at sea level) was 652.5 mmHg recorded inside Typhoon Tip on October 12, 1979, in the western Pacific Ocean. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. d. psi

584
views
Textbook Question

Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.

(a)

3669
views
Textbook Question

A sample of gas has an initial volume of 4.20 L at a pressure of 755 mmHg. If the volume of the gas is increased to 7.10 L (at constant temperature), what is its pressure?

Textbook Question

A sample of gas has an initial volume of 14.1 L at a pressure of 1.05 atm. If the sample is compressed to a volume of 10.1 L (at constant temperature), what is its pressure?

Textbook Question

A 48.3-mL sample of gas in a cylinder is warmed from 22 °C to 87 °C. What is its volume at the final temperature?

2726
views
1
rank
1
comments