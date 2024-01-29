Chapter 6, Problem 28b

The world record for lowest pressure (at sea level) was 652.5 mmHg recorded inside Typhoon Tip on October 12, 1979, in the western Pacific Ocean. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. b. atm

