Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 28b
Chapter 6, Problem 28b

The world record for lowest pressure (at sea level) was 652.5 mmHg recorded inside Typhoon Tip on October 12, 1979, in the western Pacific Ocean. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. b. atm

Hello everyone. Today we have the following problem. The world record for lowest pressure at sea level was 600 152.5 millimeters per mercury recorded inside typhoon tip on October 12th, 1979 in the Western Pacific Ocean, convert this pressure to atmospheres. So we start with what we were given which is 652.5 millimeters of mercury. Can we simply multiply this by the conversion factor that one atmosphere is equal to 760 millimeters per mercury. When our units cancel out of millimeters millimeters per me, we arrive at an answer of 0.85 86 atmospheres or answer choice C is our answer. And with that, we have solved the problem overall, I hope is hoped. And until next time.
