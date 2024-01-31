Chapter 6, Problem 35
A 48.3-mL sample of gas in a cylinder is warmed from 22 °C to 87 °C. What is its volume at the final temperature?
Video transcript
Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.
(b)
A sample of gas has an initial volume of 4.20 L at a pressure of 755 mmHg. If the volume of the gas is increased to 7.10 L (at constant temperature), what is its pressure?
A sample of gas has an initial volume of 14.1 L at a pressure of 1.05 atm. If the sample is compressed to a volume of 10.1 L (at constant temperature), what is its pressure?
A syringe containing 1.55 mL of oxygen gas is cooled from 95.3 °C to 0.0 °C. What is the final volume of oxygen gas?
A balloon contains 0.119 mol of gas and has a volume of 3.21 L. If an additional 0.103 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at constant temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?
A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.221 mol of gas and has a volume of 178 mL. What is its volume if an additional 0.244 mol of gas is added to the cylinder? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)