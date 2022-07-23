Chapter 6, Problem 41b
What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K? Would the volume be different if the gas was argon (under the same conditions)?
A balloon contains 0.119 mol of gas and has a volume of 3.21 L. If an additional 0.103 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at constant temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?
A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.221 mol of gas and has a volume of 178 mL. What is its volume if an additional 0.244 mol of gas is added to the cylinder? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)
What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K?
What volume is occupied by 12.5 g of argon gas at a pressure of 1.05 atm and a temperature of 322 K? Would the volume be different if the sample were 12.5 g of helium (under identical conditions)?
What is the pressure in a 19.0-L cylinder filled with 34.3 g of oxygen gas at a temperature of 312 K?
What is the temperature of 3.05 g of helium gas at a pressure of 1.70 atm and a volume of 14.1 L?