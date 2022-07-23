Chapter 6, Problem 42
What volume is occupied by 12.5 g of argon gas at a pressure of 1.05 atm and a temperature of 322 K? Would the volume be different if the sample were 12.5 g of helium (under identical conditions)?
A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.221 mol of gas and has a volume of 178 mL. What is its volume if an additional 0.244 mol of gas is added to the cylinder? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)
What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K?
What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K? Would the volume be different if the gas was argon (under the same conditions)?
What is the pressure in a 19.0-L cylinder filled with 34.3 g of oxygen gas at a temperature of 312 K?
What is the temperature of 3.05 g of helium gas at a pressure of 1.70 atm and a volume of 14.1 L?
An automobile tire has a maximum rating of 38.0 psi (gauge pressure). The tire is inflated (while cold) to a volume of 11.8 L and a gauge pressure of 36.0 psi at a temperature of 12.0 °C. On a hot day, the tire warms to 65.0 °C, and its volume expands to 12.2 L. Does the pressure in the tire exceed its maximum rating? (Note: The gauge pressure is the difference between the total pressure and atmospheric pressure. In this case, assume that atmospheric pressure is 14.7 psi.)