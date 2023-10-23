Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 64a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 64a

Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. a. HI(aq) + RbOH(aq)¡

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello, everyone. Today we have the following problem formulate the net ionic equation for the interaction between sodium oxide and water. So when sodium oxide reacts with water, so we have our sodium oxide which is a solid reacting with liquid water, we form a strong base known as sodium hydroxide. And so because it is a strong base, it will dissociate in water. And so this will actually have the following or this equation will have the following set up, we will have our sodium plus aqueous ions as well as our hydroxide aqueous ions. And so we can essentially balance this. So we determine how many of each element is on either side of the reaction. Arrow you see on the left, we have two sodiums. On the right, we have one on the left, we have two oxygens and on the right, we have one and for hydrogens, we have two on the left and one on the right. So the first thing that we want to try to balance is our sodiums, we can multiply our coefficient of one by two. So that we have two sodiums. Now on the right and then to balance the number of hydrogens and oxygens, we simply multiply their coefficients by two. And so now we have our official equation. And so if we look at our answer choices, we can see that answer choice B best reflects this reaction that is now balanced. And so with that, we have solved the problem overall, I hope it helped. And until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A sample of N2O gas has a density of 2.85 g/L at 298 K. What is the pressure of the gas (in mmHg)?

2575
views
Textbook Question

A 248-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.433 g at a pressure of 745 mmHg and a temperature of 28 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?

1245
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A 113-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.171 g at a pressure of 721 mmHg and a temperature of 32 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?

2103
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

A sample of gas has a mass of 38.8 mg. Its volume is 224 mL at a temperature of 55 °C and a pressure of 886 torr. Find the molar mass of the gas.

2066
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A sample of gas has a mass of 0.555 g. Its volume is 117 mL at a temperature of 85 °C and a pressure of 753 mmHg. Find the molar mass of the gas.

1825
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

A gas mixture contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: N2, 111 torr; O2, 213 torr; and He, 102 torr. What is the total pressure of the mixture? What mass of each gas is present in a 1.55-L sample of this mixture at 25.0°C?