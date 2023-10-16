Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 56d
Chapter 5, Problem 56d

Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. d. HC2H3O2(aq) + K2CO3(aq)¡ H2O(l ) + CO2( g) + KC2H3O2(aq)

All right. Hi everyone. So for this question, let's go ahead and determine the net ionic equation when calcium hydride or cah two reacts with water or H2O. So for this question, as we go along, solving this problem, I'm going to go ahead and list the steps in order to determine aim net ionic equation. The first of which involves writing the balanced molecular equation, right. So based on the description provided here, our reactants are going to be calcium hydride, which is a solid reacting with water or H2O, which is a liquid. Now, in this case, calcium hydride and water are going to combine to produce calcium hydroxide as well as hydrogen gas. But it's worth noting that calcium hydroxide is going to be aqueous. Whereas hydrogen gas is of course a gas. Now when taking into consideration the molar equivalents of each compound, here, I should have two molar equivalents of water and two molar equivalents of hydrogen gas making this my overall balanced molecular equation. So now that I have my balance molecular equation, I can go ahead and proceed to my second step which is to dissociate strong electrolytes into their respective, right? Because recall that strong acids, strong bases and soluble salts are going to dissolve into their respective ions in water. In this case. However, gasses liquids and insoluble solids are going to remain in their molecular form and won't actually dissociate. So it's for compounds or excuse me, problems like these where solubility charts or solubility rules can be especially useful for determining whether or not certain compounds are actually going to dissolve in this step. Because in this case, starting off first with calcium hydride, calcium hydride is a solid and is not going to dissociate until it reacts with water. Therefore, in my equation, I'm going to keep it as ch two. And the same can be said for water, right? Because in this context, water is a liquid and it won't actually dissociate in this step. However, calcium hydroxide is in fact a strong base. So it's going to fully dissociate in water into its constituent eyes. So in this case, calcium hydroxide will dissociate into one equivalent of C two plus a quiz and two equivalents of hydroxide also aqueous. And so that leaves us with our hydrogen gas, which won't dissociate either considering it is in fact a gas. And so I'm going to leave it as is in my ionic equation. So at this point in the process, I've combined all dissociated ions with the unassociated species to write out the total ionic equation, right? Because this equation represents all species as they would actually exist in the solution. However, we haven't quite arrived at the net ionic equation. Well, let's consider that in the third step which is to cancel spectator ions if you happen to have any. Because recall that spectator ions are ions that appear in the same form on both sides of the total ionic equation because they appear in the same form in the reacting side and in the product side, they are not going to participate directly in the reaction and can therefore be eliminated or canceled out. So if we consider our total ionic equation, what we'll notice is that we actually don't have any spectator ions in this case. So because we don't have any spectator ions, we can go ahead and proceed with the fourth step, fourth and final step, which is to write the net ionic equation now just to reiterate, right, because there were no spectator ions to cancel out in this example, or net ionic equation is going to be equal to our total ionic equation in this case. So here I'm just writing it out to illustrate our final answer. And there you have it. Here is your net ionic equation. It is calcium hydrate as a solid with two equivalents of water as a liquid reacting to form one equivalent of calcium two plus in aqueous solution, as well as two equivalents of hydroxide in aqueous solution and two equivalents of hydrogen gas. So if you stuck around to the end thank you so very much for watching. And I hope we found this helpful.
