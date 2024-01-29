Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 97
Chapter 7, Problem 97

Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough of each fuel to produce 1.00 * 102 kJ of heat. a. CH4( g) + 2 O2( g)¡CO2( g) + 2 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -802.3 kJ

Welcome back. Every once in another video, determine the mass of Co2 produced by burning enough of each fuel to produce a 1.00 multiplied by 10 of the kilojoules of heat. We're given the reaction methane gas reacts with two moles of oxygen to produce one mole of carbon dioxide and two moles of water vapor. The entropy change of the reaction is negative 802.3 kilojoules. And now there are four answer choices. A 10.4 g. B 5.49 g, D 6.46 g and D 101 g. Let's solve this problem. In order to solve this problem, we can essentially understand that we're looking at the mass of CO2, this is what we want to identify. So let's write down M CO2 which corresponds to the mass of carbon dioxide. And essentially here, we want to understand that the entropy change of the reaction tells us that there are 802.3 kilojoules of heat released per one mole of CO two produced. So this can act as our conversion factor if we want, right, meaning if we take the amount of heat produced, it's actually negative, right? Because it's produced. If something is given off as heat, it will have a negative sign. We're going to take that number negative 1.00 multiplied by sense, the power of second kilo jules, we are going to convert that into moles of co two. So that's why we take our conversion factor, we write one mole the ot on top because that's what we want to get. And on the bottom, we write kilojoules. So we need to use our number from the entropy change negative 802.3. This gives us the number of moles of carbon dioxide. But since this is the number of moles, we also need to convert the number of moles into mass. So we're going to use the molar mass of CO two, which is 44.01 grams per month. And eventually, we clearly notice that once again, our units cancel each other out, we will get grams of CO two. Let's evaluate the result here. And the answer that we get is 5.49 g of carbon dioxide. We can identify the correct answer. Choice is option B 5.49 g. Thank you for watching.
