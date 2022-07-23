Chapter 7, Problem 62
Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. dry ice evaporating b. a sparkler burning c. the reaction that occurs in a chemical cold pack used to ice athletic injuries
The change in internal energy for the combustion of 1.0 mol of octane at a pressure of 1.0 atm is 5084.3 kJ. If the change in enthalpy is 5074.1 kJ, how much work is done during the combustion?
Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. natural gas burning on a stove b. isopropyl alcohol evaporating from skin c. water condensing from steam Determine whether each of the following is exothermic or endothermic.
Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. natural gas burning on a stove b. isopropyl alcohol evaporating from skin c. water condensing from steam Indicate the sign of ΔH for the following processes.
What mass of natural gas (CH4) must burn to emit 352 kJ of heat? CH4( g) + 2 O2( g)¡CO2( g) + 2 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -802.3 kJ
Nitromethane (CH3NO2) burns in air to produce significant amounts of heat. 2 CH3NO2(l ) + 32 O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O(l ) + N2( g) ΔH °rxn = -1418 kJ How much heat is produced by the complete reaction of 10.47 kg of nitromethane?
Titanium reacts with iodine to form titanium(III) iodide, emitting heat. 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2( g)¡2 TiI3(s) ΔH °rxn = -839 kJ Determine the mass of titanium that react if 2.38 * 103 kJ of heat is emitted by the reaction.