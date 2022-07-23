Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.7 - ThermochemistryProblem 60
Chapter 7, Problem 60

The change in internal energy for the combustion of 1.0 mol of octane at a pressure of 1.0 atm is 5084.3 kJ. If the change in enthalpy is 5074.1 kJ, how much work is done during the combustion?

Hey everyone in this example we're told that at standard pressure the formation of nitrogen monoxide gas has a change in internal energy of 89.5 kg jewels. And we have a change in entropy of 91.3 kg jules. We need to find the value for work corresponding to this process. So we should recall that our formula for work is going to be found by taking our change in internal energy and subtracting that from our value for heat. Q. We should also recall that our value for heat is going to be equal to our change in entropy at constant pressure. And because we do have constant pressure, there's no mention of our pressure changing. We can assume that our value for Q is going to be equal to our given change in entropy of 91.3 kg jewels. So let's go ahead and use are given information to solve for work. What we would have is that work is equal to our change in our internal energy. Which is given as 89.5 kg jewels subtracted from our value for Q. Which again is equivalent to our change in entropy given as 91.3 kg joules. And so this difference is going to give us a value for work equal to negative 1.8 kg joules. So our final answer to complete this example is negative. 1.8 kg joules is equal to r value for work corresponding to the formation of nitrogen monoxide. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
The air within a piston equipped with a cylinder absorbs 565 J of heat and expands from an initial volume of 0.10 L to a final volume of 0.85 L against an external pressure of 1.0 atm. What is the change in internal energy of the air within the piston?

A gas is compressed from an initial volume of 5.55 L to a final volume of 1.22 L by an external pressure of 1.00 atm. During the compression the gas releases 124 J of heat. What is the change in internal energy of the gas?

When 1 mol of a fuel burns at constant pressure, it produces 3452 kJ of heat and does 11 kJ of work. What are ΔE and ΔH for the combustion of the fuel?

Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. natural gas burning on a stove b. isopropyl alcohol evaporating from skin c. water condensing from steam Determine whether each of the following is exothermic or endothermic.

Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. natural gas burning on a stove b. isopropyl alcohol evaporating from skin c. water condensing from steam Indicate the sign of ΔH for the following processes.

Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. dry ice evaporating b. a sparkler burning c. the reaction that occurs in a chemical cold pack used to ice athletic injuries

