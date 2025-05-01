Hydrogen and methanol have both been proposed as alternatives to hydrocarbon fuels. How does the energy of these fuels compare to that of octane (C8H18)?
One tablespoon of peanut butter has a mass of 16 g. It is combusted in a calorimeter whose heat capacity is 120.0 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter rises from 22.2 °C to 25.4 °C. Find the food caloric content of peanut butter.
Key Concepts
Calorimetry
Heat Capacity
Food Caloric Content
Under certain nonstandard conditions, oxidation by O2(g) of 1 mol of SO2(g) to SO3(g) absorbs 89.5 kJ. The enthalpy of formation of SO3(g) is –204.2 kJ under these conditions. Find the enthalpy of formation of SO2(g).
A mixture of 2.0 mol of H2(g) and 1.0 mol of O2(g) is placed in a sealed evacuated container made of a perfect insulating material at 25 °C. The mixture is ignited with a spark and reacts to form liquid water. Determine the temperature of the water.
Hydrogen and methanol have both been proposed as alternatives to hydrocarbon fuels. Which fuel contains the most energy in the least mass?
When 10.00 g of phosphorus is burned in O2(g) to form P4O10(s), enough heat is generated to raise the temperature of 2950 g of water from 18.0 °C to 38.0 °C. Calculate the enthalpy of formation of P4O10(s) under these conditions.
A 20.0-L volume of an ideal gas in a cylinder with a piston is at a pressure of 3.0 atm. Enough weight is suddenly removed from the piston to lower the external pressure to 1.5 atm. The gas then expands at constant temperature until its pressure is 1.5 atm. Find w.