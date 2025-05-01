Textbook Question
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (ii) increasing energy per photon.
a. visible light
b. radio waves
c. X-ray
d. ultraviolet radiation
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (ii) increasing energy per photon.
a. visible light
b. radio waves
c. X-ray
d. ultraviolet radiation
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (i) increasing frequency and (ii) decreasing energy per photon.
a. gamma rays
b. ultraviolet radiation
c. infrared radiation
d. microwaves
The nearest star to our sun is Proxima Centauri, at a distance of 4.3 light-years from the sun. A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year (365 days). How far away, in km, is Proxima Centauri from the sun?