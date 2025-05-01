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Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 77a
Chapter 9, Problem 77a

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. Cl or Sb

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of first ionization energy: It is the energy required to remove the outermost electron from a neutral atom in the gaseous state.
Recall the periodic trend: First ionization energy generally increases across a period (from left to right) and decreases down a group (from top to bottom) in the periodic table.
Identify the position of each element in the periodic table: Chlorine (Cl) is in Group 17 and Period 3, while Antimony (Sb) is in Group 15 and Period 5.
Compare their positions: Cl is higher up and further to the right on the periodic table compared to Sb.
Conclude based on the trend: Since Cl is further to the right and higher up than Sb, it has a higher first ionization energy.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. It is a key factor in determining an element's reactivity and is influenced by the atomic size and the effective nuclear charge. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period in the periodic table and decreases down a group.
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Ionization Energy

Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. For ionization energy, elements on the right side of the table (like chlorine) typically have higher ionization energies than those on the left (like antimony), due to increased nuclear charge and decreased atomic radius.
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Atomic Structure

The atomic structure of an element, including the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons, plays a crucial role in determining its chemical properties. Elements with a higher number of protons generally have a stronger positive charge in the nucleus, which can attract electrons more strongly, leading to higher ionization energies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. S or Sn

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Arrange this isoelectronic series in order of increasing atomic radius: Se2- , Sr2+ , Rb+ , Br- .

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Textbook Question

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. c. As or F

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Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Sr or Sr2+ b. N or N3- c. Ni or Ni2+ d. S2- or Ca2+

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Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. b. Li or K