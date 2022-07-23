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Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 63
Chapter 9, Problem 63

Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. P or O b. Si or Sn c. S or Sb d. B or N

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Step 1: Understand the concept of atomic size. Atomic size generally increases as you move down a group in the periodic table and decreases as you move across a period from left to right.
Step 2: Compare the atomic sizes for each pair by locating them on the periodic table. For pair (a) P or O, both are in the same period, so compare their positions across the period.
Step 3: For pair (b) Si or Sn, note that they are in the same group. Atomic size increases as you move down a group, so compare their positions vertically.
Step 4: For pair (c) S or Sb, they are in different periods and groups. Consider both the group and period trends to determine which is larger.
Step 5: For pair (d) B or N, both are in the same period. Compare their positions across the period to determine which is larger.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Size

Atomic size refers to the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell of an atom. Generally, atomic size increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period from left to right due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus.
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Periodic Trends

Periodic trends are patterns observed in the periodic table that describe how certain properties of elements change across periods and down groups. Key trends include atomic radius, ionization energy, and electronegativity, which help predict the behavior of elements in chemical reactions and their relative sizes.
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Comparison of Elements

When comparing elements, it is essential to consider their positions in the periodic table. Elements in the same group typically have similar properties, while those in the same period show trends in size and reactivity. Understanding these relationships allows for accurate comparisons of atomic sizes among different elements.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. I or In b. Sb or P c. Te or Br d. S or Ge

Textbook Question

Which experience a greater effective nuclear charge: the valence electrons in beryllium or the valence electrons in nitrogen? Why?

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Textbook Question

Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. O2-

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Textbook Question

If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? a. K

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Textbook Question

In Section 3.6, we estimated the effective nuclear charge on beryllium's valence electrons to be slightly greater than 2+. What would a similar treatment predict for the effective nuclear charge on boron's valence electrons? Would you expect the effective nuclear charge to be different for boron's 2s electrons compared to its 2p electron? In what way? (Hint: Consider the shape of the 2p orbital compared to that of the 2s orbital.)

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