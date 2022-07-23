Energy-Wavelength Relationship

The energy of a photon is inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship is important for determining the wavelength of light needed to provide sufficient energy to ionize an atom, as it allows us to calculate the wavelength corresponding to the ionization energy obtained from Coulomb's Law.