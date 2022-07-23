Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 9, Problem 57

Which experience a greater effective nuclear charge: the valence electrons in beryllium or the valence electrons in nitrogen? Why?

Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify among the valence electrons of sodium and silicon, which will experience a larger effective nuclear charge. So we should recall that this symbol here means effective nuclear charge. Now we want to go ahead and recall how that trend appears on our periodic tables. And we should recall that effective nuclear charge is increasing as we go from the left and towards the right upward on our periodic tables. And so what we're going to want to do is compare the locations of sodium versus silicon on our periodic table. So based on the first atom sodium, we would find sodium in group one A on our periodic tables across period five. Whereas silicon we would find also on a padded table But in group four a across period two. And so therefore we would complete this example by stating that silicon being in group for a is more towards the right and will have a larger effective nuclear charge. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

According to Coulomb's law, which pair of charged particles has the lowest potential energy? a. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 2+ charge b. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 1+ charge c. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 100 pm from a particle with a 3+ charge

According to Coulomb's law, rank the interactions between charged particles from lowest potential energy to highest potential energy. a. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm b. a 2+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm c. a 1+ charge and a 1+ charge separated by 100 pm d. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 200 pm

Arrange the atoms according to decreasing effective nuclear charge experienced by their valence electrons: S, Mg, Al, Si.

If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? a. K

If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? b. Ca

